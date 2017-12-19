BBC Sports Personality: NI man among trio to win Coach of the Year award

While all the focus was on motorcycling star Jonathan Rea on Sunday night at this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards - one Northern Ireland man almost slipped under the radar.

While Rea was named runner-up in the overall personality of the year award behind Mo Farah - Tyrone man Stephen Maguire had earlier taken centre stage.

The Strabane man was one of three men behind the success of British sprinters during the year and they were jointly named coach of the year at the BBC Sports Personality awards.

Maguire, Benke Blomkvist and Christian Malcolm helped GB’s men’s 4x100m team to World Championship gold.

CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake won in London as Jamaica’s Usain Bolt pulled up in his final race.

All four of Britain’s relay teams won medals at the championships.

The men’s 4x100 triumph was Britain’s first world sprint relay gold.

“It came together that night, I was afraid to look at the screen but the guys did an unbelievable job,” Maguire told the BBC.

“Massive recognition to their coaches, we get the cream on the cake, but they have done all the work.”

GB’s team of Asha Philip, Desiree Henry, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita won silver in the women’s 4x100m.

There was another silver in the 4x400m relay for Zoey Clark, Laviai Nielsen, Eilidh Doyle and Emily Diamond.

The men’s 4x400m team - Matthew Hudson-Smith, Dwayne Cowan, Rabah Yousif and Martyn Rooney - won bronze.

“It was a memorable summer for the sprint relay team and we look forward to working with them and their coaches as they pursue further success in the coming years,” said former sprinter Malcolm, a two-time Olympic 200m finalist.