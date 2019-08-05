Belfast Giants add Liam Reddox to roster for Elite League champions

Belfast Giants’ recruitment for the 20th anniversary season has continued with a deal for Liam Reddox.

The forward is on board with the Stena Line Belfast Giants following eight seasons at Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Elite League - winning the national championship in 2014/15 as well as 2017/18 when he captained the side.

“I have watched the Elite League for a while now,” said Reddox in conversation with Patrick Smith of the Giants’ official podcast, A View From The Bridge. “I got a call from Steve Thornton at the Giants and luckily we were able to work something out.

“I am really excited to get to Belfast and meet the team, staff as well as the fans.

“My priority is getting there, playing hard and winning trophies for the Giants.

“I am an energy guy and team first, I’m not scared to go to the hard areas and every night you will get 100 per cent from #85.”

The Canadian lists Peterborough Petes, Edmonton Oilers, Stockton Thunder and Springfield Falcons as former teams before joining the Elite League champions.