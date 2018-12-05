Belfast Giants beaten by Dundee

The Stena Line Belfast Giants fell to a mid-week defeat in Dundee as an impressive final period from the hosts downed the league leaders 6-3.

With the game tied at 3-3 after 40 minutes of action, the Stars took control of the final period and won their fifth successive league game.

Despite defeat the Giants remain in top spot, one point clear of the Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils.

Jonathan Ferland opened the scoring at 6:54 when Blair Riley picked him out at the back post on a delayed penalty.

Shawn Boutin equalised for the hosts 53 seconds later.

Francois Bouchard gave Dundee the lead for the first time in this game early in the middle period.

Dustin Johner grabbed the first of his two goals in the second period. Johner helped Belfast regain the lead at 32:30.

Bouchard doubled his tally on the night at 37:44.

Dundee landed the first blow in the final period as Brian Harts scored. Then the hosts had a two goal alead with Matt Marquardt finishing at 46:02. Francois Bouchard completed his hat-trick at 50:13, before Blair Riley fired home.