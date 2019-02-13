Belfast Giants: Champions Hockey League wild card for Giants next season

The Belfast Giants will make their debut in the prestigious Champions Hockey League next season.

The team have accepted a wild card entry to Europe’s top club competition after finishing runners-up at the Continental Cup staged in Belfast.

The draw for the group stages is in May with the opening game in August.

Sweden’s Frolunda Indians are the defending champions having defeated Red Bull Munich last week to be crowned champions for a third time.

The decision to award the Giants a place via the Continental Cup means the Elite Ice Hockey League is granted an additional second place in the 2019/20 CHL. Should Belfast win the league title, the CHL place will go to the league runners-up.

“Belfast only missed the qualification at the Continental Cup by one shot in a penalty shoot-out in the decisive game and showed they are as competitive as Arlan,” stated CHL Chief Executive Officer Martin Baumann.

A total of 32 teams will participate across 125 games in next season’s competition.