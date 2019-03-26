Belfast Giants Colin Shields to retire at end of season

Belfast Giants forward Colin Shields is retiring from the sport at the end of this season.

He first signed for the Giants in 2005 and in that time he has won two Elite League titles along with three Challenge Cup triumphs, a Play-Off win and a Knockout Cup success.

Shields has played 611 games for the Giants with 245 goals, 390 assists for 636 points while he is also the all-time leading goalscorer for Great Britain.

Shield said: “After 11 seasons as a Belfast Giant, it is no secret there is something special about being a Giant and I am proud to call Belfast my home. I would like to thank the organisation,

“The Trust, Robert, Eric, Steve for all they have done for me since taking over. In those early years I don’t think we would have been here if it wasn’t for Jim Gillespie and family. A truly special man who we owe a great deal of gratitude.

“All of my coaches since that first day I laced up my skates, your mentorship and teaching has helped mould me into the player and person I am today.”