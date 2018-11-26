Belfast Giants finish weekend on high after four-point weekend

The Belfast Giants defeated the Guildford Flames 4-1 yesterday to complete a fou-point weekend away from home.

With the Giants returning to Elite League action following the success of last weekend’s Continental Cup Semi-Final, Paul Swindlehurst struck the game winning goal during the second period at 35:22.

Sunday’s victory in Guildford follows Saturday’s 2-1 defeat of the Coventry Blaze and sees the Giants remain in first place in the standings.

Tyler Beskorowany started in the Giants net with the visitors missing Jonathan Ferland, Colin Shields, Matt Towe and Andrew Dickson.

Darcy Murphy got the Giants off to the ideal start when he opened the scoring at 6:19, assisted by David Rutherford.

However Brett Ferguson cancelled out Murphy’s opener at 11:42, assisted by Kruise Reddick, when he finished off a rebound close to the Giants net.

The Giants regained the lead at 35:22 when Paul Swindlehurst, assisted by Jonathan Boxill and Guillaume Gelinas, shot high into the Flames net past Fullerton.

The Giants guaranteed the victory in the final minute of play. First, with Travis Fullerton pulled, Tyler Beskorowany assisted on Blair Riley’s empty net finish at 59:01.

Belfast rounded off the scoring at 59:17 when David Rutherford, assisted by Darcy Murphy, also scored on the empty Guildford net.

The Giants remain on the road with back-to-back games in Sheffield on Saturday and Sunday, face-off 7pm and 4pm respectively.

Next at home for the Giants is the Cardiff Devils on Sunday, December 9, face-off 5pm, before facing the Dundee Stars two days later on Tuesday 11th December in the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final 2nd Leg, face-off 7pm.

Tickets are available from the Arena Box Office, in person or by calling (028) 9073 9074 as well as online from ticketmaster.ie.