Belfast Giants get weekend off to a flying start

The Stena Line Belfast Giants opened their weekend of three games in as many nights with a 6-3 win over the Fife Flyers.

Three goals inside 81 seconds during the middle period did the damage as the Giants reduced Cardiff’s lead at the top of the standings.

Giants goals from Ferland (2), Higgins, Baun, Leonard and Riley gave the Giants an important home win in the first of back-to-back home games against the Fife Flyers.

Tyler Beskorowany backstopped Belfast to the win with the home side missing Guillaume Gelinas, Hunter Bishop, Hunter Bishop and Andrew Dickson.

The first penalty of the game came at 4:25 with Jonathan Ferland sent to the penalty box for tripping and the visitors took full advantage.

Dance Gauthier picked up the loose puck and finished well.

The Giants piled on the pressure and at 9:04, they were level. Kyle Baun battled well for the puck behind the net, lost his stick and still managed to get the puck to the onrushing Chris Higgins who slotted home.

Dustin Johner, Colin Shields and Jonathan Ferland combined well at 13:47 for Ferland to turn and fire home. At 19:44, Chase Schaber offloaded to Danick Gauthier whose one-timer brought his side level.

The Giants took full advantage of a 5-on-3 powerplay with Paul Crowder and Brett Bulmer taking simultaneous penalties. First, Pat Dwyer picked out Kyle Baun at the back door for the go-ahead goal at 30:22.

With the Giants still on the powerplay, 5-on-4, Kyle Baun turned from scorer to provider as he found Curtis Leonard to fire home at 30:45. Lewis Hook and Kendall McFaull teamed up to feed the puck to Jonathan Ferland who hammered home.

The Flyers pulled one back as Basaraba scored.

Blair Riley made sure of the Giants win with a fine finish into the empty Flyers net.

The Giants return to the ice immediately to take on the Fife Flyer again on Saturday 26th January, face-off 7p at The SSE Arena.

