Belfast Giants get weekend off to a flying start as they beat Glasgow Clan

The Stena Line Belfast Giants got their weekend off to the perfect start, defeating the Glasgow Clan 5-4 in Belfast on Friday night.

Five different goalscorers helped the Giants to an important victory as Smotherman, Roach, Murphy, Riley and Baun all netted at The SSE Arena.

The Giants keep up their chase on the league leading Cardiff Devils, who lie four points ahead of the Giants. Next up for the Belfast side is the all important Challenge Cup Final in Cardiff in Sunday against the Guildford Flames.

Tyler Beskorowany backstopped the Giants to last night’s win against Glasgow with the home side missing Pat Dwyer, Guillaume Gelinas and Andrew Dickson.

Jordan Smotherman hammered home the game’s opening goal at 5:05 with a powerplay strike assisted by Kyle Baun and Dustin Johner.

Scott Pitt squared things up at 17:26 as the Clan hit back with a powerplay goal of their own, assist day Travis Ehrhardt and Matt Beca.

Belfast edged themselves in front at 22:25 when Blair Riley and Josh Roach combined well for the defenceman to finish well past Joel Rumpel.

The home side extended their lead at 27:37 when Darcy Murphy deflected Kevin Raine’s shot from the blueline into the Glasgow goal.

Guillaume Doucet pulled one back for the Clan ay 35:19, assisted by Tyson Wilson and Matt Haywood, before Blair Riley restored the hosts two goal lead at 38:49, assisted by Darcy Murphy and Josh Roach.

Glasgow made it a one goal game yet again at 41:34 when Gerard Hanson netted on the powerplay, asissted by Travis Ehrhardt and Matt Beca.

Kyle Baun made it 5-3 at 48:15 as he took a nice feed from Darcy Murphy to bury the puck low into the Clan net. Gerard Hanson setup a frantic finish, making it a one-goal game again at 57:22, assisted by Scott Tanski.