Belfast Giants have work to do in Challenge Cup semi-final

The Stena Line Belfast Giants fell to a 2-1 defeat in Tuesday’s Challenge Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg.

The Glasgow Clan took a 2-0 lead after 25 minutes with Kyle Baun’s powerplay goal bringing the visitors to within one ahead of the decisive 2nd Leg in Belfast on February 14.

Tyler Beskorowany started in the Giants net with the Belfast side missing Hunter Bishop, Guillaume Gelinas, Matt Towe and Andrew Dickson.

After an even opening period of play, it was the home side who would break the deadlock.

Matt Beca, assisted by Brendan Connolly and Scott Pitt, bundled the puck home at 19:56 to take a one goal advantage into the first intermission.

At 25:32, the Clan extended their Semi-Final lead. This time it was Gerard Hanson on hand to turn the puck into the Belfast net, assisted by Zach Sullivan.

At 32:30, Jonathan Ferland dropped the gloves with Glasgow’s Michal Gutwald - as the Clan player picked up an additional two minute Instigator penalty to send the Giants on the powerplay.

The Giants rallied and pulled one back through Kyle Baun’s powerplay strike at 33:54, assisted by Curtis Leonard.

The Giants piled on the pressure during the final period, though could not find a way past Joel Rumpel in the Clan goal.

The Glasgow netminder turned away 25 shots to help his side take a one goal advantage into the Semi-Final 2nd Leg in Belfast.