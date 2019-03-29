Belfast Giants hit league summit after victory over Fife Flyers

The Belfast Giants moved into first place in the Elite League standings with one game to play thanks to Friday night’s 7-0 win over the Fife Flyers.

A shutout from Beskorowany, a hat-trick from Kyle Baun plus strikes from Kevin Raine, Lewis Hook, Pat Dwyer and Murphy gave the Giants an empathic home win.

The Giants are tied on points with Cardiff and sit first in the league through regulation games won, although the Devils have played one game less.

Next up for the Giants on Saturday evening is the Dundee Stars with face-off 7pm at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

The Devils face the Milton Keynes Lightning at home on Friday night before facing the Coventry Blaze away on Saturday.