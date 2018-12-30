Belfast Giants lose to Dundee Stars at SSE Arena

The Stena Line Belfast Giants fell to a first defeat in four games with a 3-2 loss against the Dundee Stars last night in Belfast.

Goals from Dustin Johner and Darcy Murphy were not enough for the Giants with Dundee grabbing the game winning goal at 51:46 through Brian Hart.

Yesterday’s loss follows the defeats of Milton Keynes Lightning and Glasgow Clan on Friday and Saturday respectively with the Giants sitting in first place, one point ahead of the Cardiff Devils, having played two games more.

Dustin Johner finished off a sweeping Giants move at 3:04 to open the scoring.

Darcy Murphy extended the hosts advantage at 8:18 with a cool finish.

The Stars fought back and halved the deficit at 12:34 through Charles Corcoran.

Brian Hart pulled the visitors level with 22 seconds remaining in the opening period with a powerplay strike.

After posting the equaliser, Brian Hart netted the game winning goal at 51:46, assisted by Charles Corcoran, to give the Stars an important away win.