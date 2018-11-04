Belfast Giants move clear after triple win

The Stena Line Belfast Giants are four points clear at the top of the Elite League after completing a clean sweep of wins in their weekend triple-header in Scotland with a 6-3 victory over Dundee Stars on Sunday night.

On Saturday, team captain Blair Riley hit a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Glasgow Clan to increase his tally to 11 for the season.

Last night, David Rutherford broke the deadlock in the 11th minute after being set up by Darcy Murphy.

Seven minutes later, Lewis Hook doubled the visitors’ lead after an assist from Kyle Baun as Adam Keefe’s side went into the first intermission with a two-goal cushion.

It took the Giants just 51 seconds of the middle period to add a third goal, Great Britain international Hook netting his second of the night after Baun had again provided the opportunity.

However, Dundee have themselves fresh hope when they pulled a goal back just 10 seconds after the restart when good work by Jordan Cownie allowed Charles Corcoran to send the puck home.

But the Giants responded with two goals in quick succession to move into a 5-1 lead, first Dustin Johner scoring on 28:19 with Baun again the provider and then Riley netting his fifth of the weekend 32 seconds later, with Kevin Raine credited with the assist.

Cownie pulled another goal back for the Stars

with just six seconds left of the period as the Giants took a three-goal lead into the final 20 minutes.

There was no further scoring until the 57th minute when Shawn Boutin reduced the margin but Baun scored into the unguarded Dundee net with the last play of the game to cap another productive weekend for the Giants, who have now won five in a row.

It was a great weekend for the Giants and they will look to keep on the path they are on and stay in contention for honours this season.

Dundee’s next match will be against Sheffield Steelers on 11 November at the Dundee Ice Arena while the Giants will remain on the road next weekend for matches against Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils.