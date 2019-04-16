Belfast Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany named Elite League Player of the Year

The Stena Line Belfast Giants dominated the 2018/19 Elite League awards as the league champions collected over half of the total number of accolades that recognise the achievements of the season past.

Tyler Beskorowany received the top honour - named Player of the Year, thanks to a steller first season in Belfast. Beskorowany was also awarded Netminder of the Year and named to the First All-Star team.

“It’s been a great season all-around for the Giants,” said Beskorowany.

“I could not have done this without my teammates and coaching staff - hats off to the entire team.

“The organisation, from top to bottom, have been great with me. The Belfast fanbase have been excellent and are a huge reason why we won the league and challenge cup this season.”

Adam Keefe is the league’s Coach of the Year - winning the 2018/19 Challenge Cup and Elite League titles in only his second season in charge.

Darcy Murphy was voted Forward of the Year and was also in the First All-Star team. Murphy, in his second season with the Giants collected awards for the Elite League’s Top Goal and Top Points scorer with 39 and 79 respectively.

Josh Roach joined Beskorowany and Murphy in the First All-Star team with Pat Dwyer and Kyle Baun named to the Second All-Star team.