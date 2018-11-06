Belfast Giants opt for Dundee Stars quarter final tie

The Belfast Giants will take on Dundee Stars in the quarter finals of the Challenge Cup.

Having secured top seeding in the group stages the cup holders earned the right to choose who they would play and opted for the seventh seeds.

The first leg will take place at the Dundee Ice Arena on Wednesday 28 November at 7.30pm, with the reverse fixture on Tuesday 11 December at the SSE Arena with a 7pm face-off.

The Giants made it four wins from five meetings between the sides this seasonas Adam Keefe’s men secured an away win on Sunday.

A double from Lewis Hook helped the Giants to consolidate their four point lead at the top of the Elite League standings as David Rutherford, Blair Riley, Dustin Johner and Kyle Baun were also on the scoresheet.

The other quarter-final ties will see Cardiff Devils playing Glasgow Clan, Nottingham Panthers taking on Manchester Storm and Guildford Flames up against Shieffield Steelers.