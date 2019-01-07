Belfast Giants: Pat Dwyer’s hat-trick delight to see off Sheffield Steelers in Belfast boost

The Stena Line Belfast Giants finished with dramatic back-to-back defeats of Sheffield Steelers last night thanks to a 4-3 success.

That victory featured hat-trick joy for Pat Dwyer as Giants added to Saturday’s thrilling overtime triumph by 5-4 against the visitors to Belfast.

The Elite League four-point weekend was wrapped up despite Giants trailing yesterday by 2-1 - with Dwyer bagging a 33-second brace to turn the tables and keep pace with leaders Cardiff Devils.

Giants will now take a break from domestic action as they host the Final of the International Ice-Hockey Federation Continental Cup this weekend.

The only goal of Sunday’s opening period came when Dwyer’s shot on goal deflected low past Matt Climie.

The hosts dominated the middle period, outshooting the Steelers 23-10 but Evan McGrath snatched the Sheffield equaliser with a powerplay snapshot then John Armstrong made it 2-1 to the Sheffield outfit.

The Giants left it level when Jim Vandermeer switched the puck to Dwyer, who rifled into the roof of the Sheffield goal.

Dwyer then stick-handled around the net and cooly slotted home for 3-2.

Darcy Murphy won back possession and, assisted by Blair Riley and David Rutherford, fired home the final Giants goal.

Saturday’s impressive comeback in overtime arrived with Steelers up by 2-0 off Armstrong and Anthony DeLuca.

The Belfast comeback began when Riley fired home, assisted by Vandermeer.

Kyle Baun grabbed the equaliser with a powerplay strike off work from Josh Roach and Dwyer.

Jordan Owens edged the Steelers in front 40 seconds later but Rutherford made it 3-3.

Riley capped growing Giants pressure with a fine strike before Dowd equaliser entering the final 73 seconds.

However, with 3:06 gone, Dwyer scored the game-winning goal in front of the 6,000-strong crowd.