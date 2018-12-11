Belfast Giants progress to Challenge Cup semi-finals after seeing off Dundee Stars

The Stena Line Belfast Giants advanced to the Challenge Cup Semi-Final thanks to a 12-2 aggregate win over the Dundee Stars.

The defending Challenge Cup champions will now wait to find out their opponent in the next round.

The Giants, who led 8-0 following the 1st Leg win in Dundee, scored four goals in the opening period through Gelinas, D.Murphy, Beauvillier and Roach.

Stephen Murphy started in the Belfast net with Pat Dwyer, Colin Shields, Paul Swindlehurst, Matt Towe and Tyler Beskorowany missing for the Giants.

Belfast opened the scoring in style at 4:28 when Blair Riley found Guillaume Gelinas on the blueline who’s snapshot screamed into the top corner of the Dundee net.

Darcy Murphy doubled the Giants lead at 7:48 after David Rutherford found the forward in front of goal, leaving Murphy with a simple finish.

Francis Beauvillier gave the hosts a three goal advantage at 9:10 when his shot clipped the crossbar on it’s way past Stars netminder Holland.

At 10:44, it was 4-0. This time it would be Josh Roach to apply the finish after he screamed down the wing and fired top shelf.

Former Giants forward Matt Bissonnette pulled one back for the visitors at 16:27 when Connor Cox’s deflected shot squeezed into the Giants goal.

Following a five-goal first period - the middle period was a quieter affair with the Stars enjoying more of the play.

Indeed it was the Dundee side who would double their tally on the night as Fabrizio Ricci’s shot from the point was redirected into the Giants goal by Matt Marquardt at 37:40.

Andrew Dickson replaced Stephen Murphy in the Giants net for the final period and the Ballymoney netminder shoutout the Stars for the remaining

This weekend it’s back-to-back Elite League road games in Glasgow and Manchester on Saturday and Sunday respectively.