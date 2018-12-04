Belfast Giants ready for away trip to Dundee

Tonight sees the Stena Line Belfast Giants return to the ice, aiming to get back to winning ways following a first defeat in 12 domestic games on Sunday away against the Sheffield Steelers.

The Giants face Dundee in a second of three mid-week games in-a-row against the Stars.

Last week, the Giants skated away with an emphatic 8-0 win against an injury ravaged Stars in the Challenge Cup Quarter Final 1st Leg.

Next Tuesday sees the Stars come to Belfast for the second Leg, face-off 7pm at The SSE Arena.

Head Coach Adam Keefe is prepping his players for a very different task tonightcompared to last week’s Cup game in Scotland, with the Stars facing the Giants off the back of a shootout victory in Cardiff on Sunday,

“Dundee have four league wins in-a-row and they are coming off a weekend of defeating the Cardiff Devils, which is never easy,” said Keefe.

“They are riding high at the moment and will be a different prospect than what we faced last Wednesday.

“They are at home and will be difficult to play against.”

“We will be prepped and will go in there and try to find a way to get another win.”

Currently the Giants lie in first place, one point clear of Nottingham with Cardiff three points back. Belfast are facing challenges to their lineup due to injuries, though Keefe is looking to the players available to contribute to the cause,

“Different guys have to step up on different nights. Everyone has to pull their weight and we have been doing a pretty good job of that lately.”

“It is on me to get the most out fo each guy and use everyone that we have in order to sustain this tough schedule that we have.”

Tonigh’s Elite League clash in Dundee, face-off 7:30pm, will be broadcast live on FreeSports.

Next at home for the Giants is the Cardiff Devils on Sunday 9th December, face-off 5pm, before facing the Dundee Stars two days later on Tuesday 11th December in the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final 2nd Leg, face-off 7pm.

Tickets are available from the Arena Box Office, in person or by calling (028) 9073 9074 as well as online from www.ticketmaster.ie.