Belfast Giants see off Cardiff Devils at SSE Arena

The Stena Line Belfast Giants defeated the Cardiff Devils in a thrilling clash on Friday night at The SSE Arena.

With the game poised at 1-1 after the opening two periods, the Giants found a way to defeat the reigning champions and current league leaders.

Goals from Johner, Smotherman, Murphy and Riley helped the Giants claim an impressive win and move a solitary point behind the Devils at the top of the standings.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring in this crunch game at 3:22 when Darcy Murphy rounded the Devils defence and found Dustin Johner in space at the back post.

Cardiff hit back at 13:26 when Joey Hadded was on hand to fire home.

The second period was littered with penalties however there were no goals.

Jordan Smotherman fired the Giants in front again at 48:19.

The Devils equalised again through Gleason Fournier. The Giants restored their one goal advantage when Darcy Murphy shot home. Belfast made sure of the win at 59:00 when Blair Riley fired home from close range. The two sides meet again tonight.