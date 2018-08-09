Belfast Giants sign defenceman Guillaume Gelinas

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have signed Guillaume Gélinas for the 2018/19 season.

Gélinas becomes the 202nd player to ice for the Giants and will make his debut in the two exhibition games against Manitoba Bisons at The SSE Arena later this month.

The 25 year old 5’10” defenceman arrives in Belfast from HC Banska Bystrica of Slovakia and joins the Giants blueline for the upcoming Elite League season.

Gélinas said: “I spoke with friends who played in Belfast and they only had great things to say about the city, the team and the fans – so it was a ‘no brainer’ and I am really excited to play there.”

“I really like to play as offensive as possible and I believe the larger ice surfaces in Europe suit my game well. I like to jump into the play though I want to be able to help the team defensively too.I am a winner and want to win. Coach Keefe talked to me about the four championships available and I want to help the Giants win every one of those,” he said to A View From The Bridge Podcast.