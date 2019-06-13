Belfast Giants snap up netminder Shane Owen

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the arrival of goalie Shane Owen for the 20th anniversary season.

The 6’2”, 190lbs, 29-year-old will be a familiar name to Belfast fans having starred for the Fife Flyers in 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Owen was named to the Elite League’s second all-star team in 2016/17 after leading the league in total saves and posted a 3.27 GAA as well as a .909 save percentage.

The Canadian played his junior hockey with the OHL’s Erie Otters 2007-2010 and spent the following seasons in the ECHL with South Carolina, Utah, Stockton, Indy and Elmira before this move to Fife in 2016.

Owen signed for BIK Karlskoga in Sweden’s Allsvenskan for 2017/18 before moving to GKS Katowice of Poland, familiar foes of the Giants from the 2018/19 Continental Cup.

The netminder played alongside new Giants signing Patryk Wronka and helped his team to the Silver Medal during the competition.

Speaking with Davy McGimpsey from the ‘A View From The Bridge’ Podcast, Owen said he was looking forward to getting started in Belfast.

“I am excited to get started in Belfast and play in the Champions League with the Giants,” he said.

“I spoke to Adam Keefe and I am looking forward to training camp in August that will set us up well for the season.

“As long as I put the work in and get prepared to play - I want to go out and give my team a chance to win on every night. Having played against the Giants for a number of years - I am well aware of how great the city of Belfast is and how passionate the fans are.”