Belfast Giants start Continental Cup adventure in Belfast

The Stena Line Belfast Giants will begin their 2018/19 International Ice-Hockey Federation (IIHF) Continental Cup challenge at home in Belfast this November at the Semi-Final stage.

Adam Keefe will lead his team into Group E, hosted at The SSE Arena, against Croatia’s Medvescak Zagreb and GKS Katowice of Poland. Dates will be confirmed in due course.

The winner of Group B, which takes place in October, will also advance to Group E in Belfast and consists of hosts Ritten Sport, MAC Budapest, Acroni Jesenice and Crvena Zvezda Belgrade.

Should the Giants finish in the top two of Group E, they will advance to the Final stage in January in a location still to be decided.

The Giants qualified for the IIHF competition by winning the 2017/18 Challenge Cup, defeating the Cardiff Devils 6-3 in the fina lin March.