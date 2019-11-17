Belfast Giants suffer fourth defeat in a row

The Stena Line Belfast Giants losing run continued as they lost falling 6-3 at Coventry Blaze on Sunday.

Though the main talking point from the was Coventry’s controversial game winner, with a goal awarded following deliberations from the referees with goal line technology not available at the Sky Dome Arena.

Goals from Patryk Wronka, Bobby Farnham and Matt Pelech were not enough with the Giants posting a fourth loss in-a-row.

Belfast now lie in fourth place with 18 points from 15 games, five points behind the Glasgow Clan in first place with 23 points from 17 games.

Shane Owen started in the Belfast net, posting 25 saves, with the Giants missing Jesse Forsberg and Pat Mullen.

At 8:38, the Giants got the important go-ahead goal. Brian Ward won the face-off in the Blaze zone, fed the puck to Patryk Wronka who skated around the circle and fired past Phillips in the Coventry net from an almost impossible angle.

With 5:18 gone in the second period - the home side took advantage of the loose puck on the Giants powerplay and Charles Corcoran finished when one-on-one with Shane Owen.

Belfast regained the lead at 31:21 - Ben Lake and Lewis Hook combined well in the Blaze zone and fed the puck to Bobby Farnham who had time and space to shoot high into the Coventry goal.

However Coventry equalised immediately when Corcoran grabbed his second of the game at 31:44, assisted by John Curran.

The Blaze took the lead for the first time in the game at 33:46 with a powerplay effort as Curran found David Broll at the back post to slot home.

The hosts took the lead again amidst a moment of controversy at 47:23.

Shane Owen appeared to make the save and, with the play about to resume, the referees suddenly awarded a goal.

With goal line technology not available in Coventry on Sunday, the play was not able to be reviewed and the goal stood.

Goal awarded to Dillon Eichstadt, assisted by Luke Ferrera and Janne Laakonen.

Coventry extended their lead to two at 55:12 thanks to Matt Pohlkamp’s strike from the blueline, assisted by Justin Haché and Ross Venus.

David Broll rounded off the home win at 57:33, scoring into the empty Belfast net while the Giants were on the powerplay