Belfast Giants will host Continental Cup Super Final in Belfast

The Stena Line Belfast Giants will host the renowned International Ice-Hockey Federation (IIHF) Super Final in Belfast on January 11-13.

The IIHF announced their decision yesterday with the Giants organisation, who won the rights over Arlan Kokshetau of Kazakstan, submitting their bid immediately following the semi-final stage, also hosted at The SSE Arena, with Belfast winning the right to host the prominent European hockey final in the new year.

Over 15,000 fans packed into The SSE Arena for the previous round across Thursday November 15-17 with the IIHF impressed with Belfast’s hosting of the Continental Cup Semi-Final.

This will be the first occasion that an Elite League side has hosted the Super Final as Adam Keefe will lead his side on home ice against three of Europe’s finest sides - Poland’s GKS Katowice, Arlan Kokshetau of Kazakstan and Belarus’ HK Gomel.

Super Final ticket information will be announced as soon as possible on the Belfast Giants official website and social media channels.

The Giants qualified for the 2018/19 IIHF Continental Cup by winning the 2017/18 Challenge Cup, defeating the Cardiff Devils 6-3 in the final on Sunday March 4 after a great game.

This is the Giants second ever appearance in the European showpiece event after qualifying for the eight team version of the Super Final in the 2002/03 season.

That year, the Giants travelled to Milan, Italy and Lugano, Switzerland to face some of the best of European hockey, such as hosts HC Lugano, HC Davos and HC Slovan Bratislava.