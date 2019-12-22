Belfast Giants win on roadtrip to Fife Flyers

The Stena Line Belfast Giants battled well on Sunday to take a 3-1 win on the road against the Fife Flyers in the Elite League.

It was just the tonic for the side following the Challenge Cup loss and a league defeat to Cardiff Devils.

Against the Flyers, a first Giants goal for Pearce and insurance strikes from Smotherman and Farnham gave Belfast an important win in their final game before Christmas.

The Giants now move up into third place with 32 points from 26 games, four points behind the Sheffield Steelers in first place with 36 points from 28 games.

It was a tight opening period as both sides started well.

Shane Owen was in great form as he and the Giants defence killed off Flyers penalties to keep the score tied after 20 minutes.

Belfast got into their rhythm in the middle period and they get a deserved breakthrough at 28:03.

The Giants took full advantage of a powerplay as Curtis Hamilton’s slapshot was redirected into the Flyers net by Elgin Pearce for his first goal in only his second game with the organisation.

Jordan Smotherman got the final period off to the best possible start for the Giants with a cool finish at 41:55, assisted by Ben Lake.

The Giants extended their lead at 45:02 when Bobby Farnham turned home Elgin Pearce’s pinpoint pass on the powerplay.

The hosts got on the board at 49:47 as Danick Gauthier struck on the powerplay.

The Giants ‘player of the game’ was Elgin Pearce (1 goal + 1 assist).

On Saturday night in Belfast, the Giants went down 4-2 against Cardiff.

The Devils led 2-0 into the final period and, in spite of a late Giants comeback, the visitors took the victory.

Third period goals from Bobby Farnham and Curtis Hamilton saw the Giants pull within one goal of the Devils although a empty net finish gave Cardiff the two points.

The Giants return to action on Friday 27th December against the Glasgow Clan, face-off 7pm at The SSE Arena. ickets are available online now at ticketmaster.ie