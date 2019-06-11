Belfast's Tommy McCarthy gets huge fight in Rome on July 11

Belfast Cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy will challenge Fabio Turchi the undefeated Italian cruiserweight champion for his WBC International Cruiserweight Title on July 11.

Victory over the well rated Turchi will put McCarthy back up where he belongs and he is ready to grab this opportunity with both hands.

McCarthy has been training hard in Denmark following his comeback victory at the Europa Hotel last month with this fight already agreed.

Promoter Mark Dunlop said: "This is Tommy's big chance and he has got to take it. It was disappointing when he lost to Richard Riakporhe in his bid to become the WBA Inter-Continental champion - but we have to move on.

"This is a tough test for Tommy but if he fires on the night it could be the springboard he needs to bigger and better fights," said Dunlop.

