Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy to unleash bombs at Europa Hotel on May 18

Belfast cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy will be looking to get his career back on track at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on May 18.

McCarthy lost in his last outing against Richard Riakporhe in Peterborough back in March.

It was supposed to be McCarthy’s chance to prove that he could mix it at that level but after a promising start - he was stopped by the hard hitting Riakporhe.

But McCarthy is still well ranked in the British ratings and he admits at the age of 28 time is running out for him to make something of his professional career.

“Now is the time for me to start doing something. I have wasted loads of time waiting on fights through no fault of my own.

“I must keep everything going now for the next couple of years and I don’t want to box past the age of 35, so I must make things happen.

“Due to my inactivity I had lost my competitiveness and now I have to find that nasty streak again that I had at he start of my career.

“In the early days if I saw someone was tired or hurt I would look to take them out. I need to get back to that mind set. I have to be rediscover my nasty streak.” said McCarthy.

And the Belfast fighter says he was to blame for losing in his last outing against Riakporhe.

“I was stupid. I thought he was tiring and switched-off and he caught me and that was that. It was my own fault because I was winning the fight until then. But I switched off and although I thought I had blocked his shot, it caught me and my legs went. It will not happen again.”

The line-up also includes former world title challenger James Tennyson. The remainder of the card includes Cathy McAleer, Feargal McCrory and Victor Rabei who competes the five fight line up.

Tickets: £80.00 VIP (Including 4 course meal) £50.00 Ringside, £45.00 Unreserved, £40 Reserved.

Tel. 07712473905 Email. mark@mhdpromotions.com