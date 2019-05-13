Big league win for Brigade

Conditions proved to be perfect on Sunday for the six replays of the senior games in the Long’s SuperValu Premiership and Championship that were washed out on the opening day of the season.

In the top flight, Brigade continued their winning start with a 59-run verdict over Bready at Beechgrove.

Half centuries for iftikhar Hussain and Kyle Magee allowed the home side to post 211 for 9 from their 50 overs.

Irosh Samarasooriya fared best with the ball for the visitors as he picked up for 4-27.

Bready’s reply never really had the momentum to put the pressure on the home side’s bowlers. Sri Lankan Samarasooriya’s 56 held the top order together along with Marcus Poskitt who batted well for his 46.

Skipper Andy Britton picked up 3-25 whilst Ross Allen also bowled well for his 2-35. Bready just didn’t have the quality in their lower order to get them any closer and eventually finished 252 all out.

Coleraine posted a valuable first win of the season as they edged out Ballyspallen by 20 runs.

Graham Hume and Scott Campbell were again to the fore for the home side as they contributed 81* and 58 to a competitive total of 196-7.

’Spallen found scoring difficult in reply and although Graham Kennedy dug in to make 47, it took a late stand of 61 between Stephen Kennedy (31) and Jonny Martin (20) to put the visitors back in the game.

It just wasn’t to be however as Rishi Chopra (3-27) and Hume (3-33) saw the Bannsiders hang on for the win.

Mike Erlank was the main man for Eglinton as they recorded a valuable 38-run win at Strabane.

The South African hit 78 in a total of 186 with Chathura Peiris and Rhys Logue sharing 6 wickets for the Red Caps.

Strabane’s reply never really got going and despite overseas man Peiris making 47, he could find no-one to keep him company.

Stevie Dunn was the pick of Eglinton’s bowlers as he returned figures of 4-26 to earn those very valuable points.

There were runs aplenty in the Championship- Ardmore’s Peet Pienaar making 123 not out as they beat St Johnston by 8 wickets.

David Lapsley had earlier made 103 and Michael Rankin 76 as the Donegal outfit posted a target of 246-5, but it was nowhere near enough.

Jason Milligan and Darnell McCallum also swapped centuries as Fox Lodge got a win on the board with a hard-fought 16-run verdict at Newbuildings.

Aiden Logue added a valuable 50 to the Foxies’ cause as they posted 263-5, but the hosts were to come up just short.

Performance of the day arguably goes to Burndennett who racked up 328-7 in their 132-run win at home to Killyclooney.

Eddie McGettigan scored an unbeaten 103 while Ross McCay added 91 and Mark Pollock 53.

Any chance the visitors had of clawing those back were undone by Conan Pollock who claimed 5-28 as ’Clooney came up well short.