Big weekends for Banbridge and Lisnagarvey hockey clubs

After a two month break for the World Cup and a further day’s fixtures lost to the weather, the action continues to come thick and fast with a double header for seven all Ireland league teams this weekend.

There’s a full programme of EYHL fixtures tomorrow followed by the Irish Senior Cup quarter finals on Sunday.

League leaders Banbridge will be confident of consolidating their position when they travel to Dublin to face YMCA, who got their first win only last weekend when they beat Cookstown 4-1.

The biggest game on the list is at Comber Road where improving Lisnagarvey tackle Champions Trophy holders Three Rock Rovers.

Annadale will be aiming to bounce back from last week’s 5-1 loss to Monkstown when they host Cork C of I while Cookstown host Town tomorrow.

In the Cup on Sunday, Bann face Rovers, Cookstown host C of I, Garvey are up against Pembroke while Kilkeel play Glenanne with all four Ulster sides at home.

Meanwhile, Banbridge Academy boys will be attempting to emulate their female counterparts later this month when they take on RBAI in the quarter finals of the John Minnis Estate Agents Burney Cup.

Following the girls achievement in reaching the Senior Cup final for the fourth year in a row, the boys will have a hard act to follow.

However, they are certainly among the dark horses for the Burney, having already beaten the holders Friends’ en route to the last eight.

Most of the big guns have been kept apart in the quarter final draw with Sullivan Upper, last year’s beaten finalists, McCullough Cup holders Wallace HS, Bann and Methody all expected to progress.

Sullivan will face Campbell as they bid to go one better than last year.

Wallace, who beat Friends’ in the McCullough final and are no strangers to Burney finals, are up against Regent and, like Sullivan, have home advantage.

The other tie sees Methody start favourites to over come Antrim Grammar.

Meanwhile, on the women’s front, there are no EYHL fixtures tomorrow due to Ireland training, so the focus of attention will be on the Ulster Premier League.

The top game sees leaders Ballymoney take on unbeaten Queen’s at the Joey Dunlop Centre where the students will be attempting to close the gap at the top of the table.

Lurgan have a tough one as they bid for a fourth consecutive title as they host a Lisnagarvey side that pushed Ballymoney all the way last week, before going down 1-0.

The other top flight game sees Dungannon entertaining Ulster Elks, who have lost just once in their last 10 league outings.