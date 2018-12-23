Brendan Dolan stays in World Championship Darts title hunt

Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan caused another shock at Alexandra Palace as he beat Mervyn King to reach the last-16 round at the PDC World Championship.

Dolan, who beat 14th seed Joe Cullen on Wednesday, upset King 4-2 to move past the third round for the first time.

King hit seven 180s to his opponent’s three but Dolan finished with an impressive average above 95.

The world number 36 will play Dutchman Benito van de Pas or Toni Alcinas of Spain for a quarter-final place.

Fermanagh man Dolan had never previously made it beyond the last-32 at Alexandra Palace having suffered six third-round defeats in his career but he continued his impressive form at this year’s tournament on Sunday.