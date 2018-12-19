Brendan Dolan through to third round at PDC World Championship

Brendan Dolan cruised through to the third round of the PDC World Championship after beating 14th seed Joe Cullen 3-0 at Alexandra Palace yesterday.

Fermanagh man Dolanwon nine legs to Cullen’s one, with the highlight of his victory being a maximum 170 checkout.

The world number 36 will play the winner tonight’s match between Mervyn King and Jan Dekker in the last 32 stage on Sunday afternoon.

Dolan has never made it beyond the last 32 of the cmpetition.

Dolan’s 170 checkout, the first of this year’s tournament, came in the sixth leg of the match, his finish helping him take a 2-0 lead.

Dolan’s compatriot Daryl Gurney secured his place in round three by beating England’s Ross Smith 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

And Gurney thought he could have played a bit better against Smith.

“The doubles were shabby, I knew the trebles were going in.

“There have been so many 2-0s where people have been coming back, and I made sure I was not going to let that happen in the third set. I wanted to kill the game there and then.”

Gurney will play Welshman Jamie Lewis, beaten by Phil Taylor in the 2018 semi-finals, for a place in the last 16 on Saturday evening.

“It is one game at a time, and I will give it my all, hopefully I can still be here at the very end,” he added.