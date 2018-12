Brendan Dolan has battled his through to the PDC World Championship quarter-finals for the first time after a 4-1 victory over Benito van de Pas in London.

The Fermanagh man lost just two legs in winning the opening three sets on Friday.

Van de Pas showed glimpses of form in pulling a set back before Dolan took the fifth set 3-2 to secure his progress with a 90.04 average.

A confident Dolan faces England’s Nathan Aspinall in a last-eight game on Saturday.