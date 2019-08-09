Brigade close in on Premier Division trophy

With three games to go in this season’s Long’s SuperValu Premier Division the bulk of the action now features the bottom of the table and a quartet of sides who are fighting against relegation.

Coleraine probably need to win two of their last three matches to be sure of staying up and the Bannsiders do at least have a fighting chance this weekend as they host out-of-sorts Bready.

The outgoing champions made a decent fist of defending their title up to the final few weeks, but, like the rest of the division, have just found Brigade too hot to handle over the course of the season.

The wind seems to be out of Davy Scanlon’s side’s sails now and while Coleraine have struggled badly all summer themselves, they do at least have plenty to play for.

Ballyspallen and Strabane have traded blows throughout this campaign and the winner of their clash at Bridge Park on Saturday can finally breathe easily.

There really hasn’t been much between them all things considered and once again the outcome could well depend on the key players in either camp.

The respective overseas men; Brendon Louw and Chathura Peiris are both capable of influencing the result, while the match-up of Graham Kennedy, Adam McDaid and Mark Averill versus Peter Gillespie, Aaron Gillespie and Ryan Galllagher could also be pivotal.

Eglinton are the only side who can mathematically stop Brigade from collecting the league trophy but the Villagers will need 3 wins and a full haul of bonus points for those remote hopes to contunue.

Stuart Thompson’s side are currently on a winning run of six games that has carried them to the lofty heights of second place in the table. They host cup finalists Glendermott on Saturday with Gordon Montgomery’s side far from safe themselves.

The Villagers will be keen to keep the run going now that they have this momentum, so it could well be a nervy afternoon for the visitors.

And so to the clash of the Titans at the Holm as Donemana and Brigade lock horns in the first of their two clashes this weekend.

On all known form, Andy Britton’s side would be favourites to win here, but ‘favourites’ is rarely a tag that can be used with any confidence where these two are concerned.

Fortunately for Brigade, they need just 7 points from the 75 available from their final three games to be crowned champions.

The equation lessens for every bonus point that Eglinton leave behind.

It would be no masive surprise to see Brigade claim the title this weekend even with a defeat. And that’s the measure of their dominance this summer.

Premier Division Fixtures - Ballyspallen v Strabane; Donemana v Brigade; Coleraine v Bready and Eglinton v Glendermott.