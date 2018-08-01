Canadian duo Kyle Baun and Francis Beauvillier join Belfast Giants

The Belfast Giants have added Kyle Baun and Francis Beauvillier to their roster ahead of the new Elite League season.

The Canadian players will offer Adam Keefe’s Giants increased attacking options, with right winger Baun joining from American Hockey League side Toronto Marlies, while Beauvillier previously played for AHL side, Manitoba Moose.

Beauvillier, 24, from Quebec, was part of the University of New Brunswick side that won two successive national championships before his switch to the AHL.

Baun, 26, joined the Chicago Blackhawks following his graduation from Colgate University and played five games over two seasons for the NHL franchise.

He helped the Marlies to win the Calder Cup - playing 17 games, scoring once and contributing five assists during his season-long spell in Toronto.

The pair could make their debut appearances for the Giants in their back-to-back exhibition matches against Manitoba Bisons, which take place from August 25-26.