Carl Frampton buzzing to be back in action

Carl Frampton is on the comeback trail and the former two-weight world champion is eager to put his loss to Josh Warrington behind him.

‘The Jackal’ has signed a huge deal with Top Rank since his defeat to Warrington back in December and he claims he will be gald to be back in action after thinking of retiring after the Warrington defeat.

“It was a long break for me. I needed a big break after the Warrington loss but I’ve been busting to get back there.

“I feel rejuvenated and I feel ready to go. I did a week here in Jamie Moore’s gym and another week over in New York and that’s me broken in now.

“I’ve still got a bit of timber to shift but that’ll come off.

“I’m looking forward to getting a fight confirmed and over the line then we’ll head towards that,” he added.

And Frampton says he has been enjoying his time away from the ring as he has turned his attention to other things in he past few months.

“While I’ve been away, I’ve been doing lots of the podcast and a bit of co-commentary and punditry for things like the World Boxing Super Series and the recent AJ fight.

“I’ve been enjoying the media work and getting good feedback,” said Frampton.

And Conrad Cummings has announced plans to train in Belfast after leaving Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis due to a change of personal circumstances.

Cummings said: “I just want this out there before anyone starts speculating about why I am now training in Belfast.

“There is absolutely no fall out between myself and Jamie Moore or Nigel Travis, I have nothing but the utmost respect and admiration for both men.

“I have moved trainers for no other reason than my personal circumstances have changed at home. It is now in my own best interest to train in Belfast for the foreseeable future.

“Gerard McManus and Daniel Anderson reached out to me and after a few weeks of thinking long and hard about boxing in general, I accepted their kind offer to come down and have a chat about everything. I have decided to give it another go.”