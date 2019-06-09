Carrick stun Waringstown at Middle Road in Premier League

Carrickfergus caused a massive Robinson Services Premier League shock on Saturday with a 47-run triumph over Waringstown at Middle Road.

Batting first, the home side were 115-7 but the tail wagged with a combination of Alex Haggan (44*), Matthew McCord and Ashwin Shetty helping Carrick reach a total of 180.

Waringstown looked like they would chase it comfortably and extend their unbeaten league run to five games as they cruised to 80-1, but after losing six wickets for just 17 runs, found themselves in all sorts of trouble.

Carrick were able to cash in with Ryan Eagleson pick of the bowlers after finishing 5-21 from 10 overs while overseas professional Jacques Snyman also collected 3-17 from his allocation.

It was a much-needed league victory for a Carrick side that had only won one of their four matches coming into the game, and captain Michael Gilmour was understandably delighted with his teams performance.

“It was a great win for us - especially after a few disappointing results recently,” he said.

“I thought Alex, Jamie (Holmes) and Max (Burton) all batted with a lot of grit and got us to a competitive total.

“We fought hard in the field and the bowling of Jacques and Eagy completely changed the game around.

“It’s great to put in a big performance against a quality team and hopefully now we can build on that going forward.”

It was Eagleson’s bowling that started the collapse as he dismissed four of Waringstown’s top order, including Adam Dennison (36) and Greg Thompson.

“Eagy is an incredible person to have in the team and such a good competitor,” added Gilmour.

“He’s scored over 10,000 runs and taken close to 700 wickets, so that experience is invaluable in our changing room.

“The shift he put in once again proves how good he is. He always brings a great energy and enthusiasm so hopefully he’s still got another 10 seasons left in him.

“It was a good win for us and we will look to build on that.”

Gilmour’s men now face a massive weekend as they travel to CIYMS in the Gallagher Challenge Cup quarter-final on Saturday before Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup trip to Clontarf.

“Next weekend is a huge weekend for the club and we’re looking forward to giving it everything we have to progress in two quality competitions,” he said.

“It’s undoubtedly going to be two tough matches, however we are raring to go and I know that we are capable of beating any opposition.”

Waringstown bounced back immediately from the disappointment on Sunday with a comfortable seven-wicket Challenge Cup win over Holywood, which sets up a home clash with Instonians on Saturday.

Haseeb Azam and Gary Kidd took five wickets apiece as the reigning champions reduced their Section One opposition to 53 before easily chasing it in 11 overs.