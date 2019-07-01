Challenge Cup holders Waringstown crash out

Defending Gallagher Challenge Cup champions Waringstown crashed out at the quarter-final stage after 94 from Nikolai Smith and four Josh Manley wickets inspired Instonians to a 37-run win at The Lawn on Saturday.

Instonians, who were without regular skipper Andrew White and Irish international Shane Getkate, batted first and got off to a flying start with a 152 run second-wicket partnership between Smith and Murray Commins (84) helping them to 188-2 in what was a 43-over game following morning rain.

They finished on 242-8 before Manley ripped through Waringstown’s top order, dismissing Adam Dennison, James McCollum, Lee Nelson and Greg Thompson on his way to figures of 4-39.

James Hall (67) was the only one that provided much resistance for the Villager’s but the home side were all out for 205 to round out what was a disappointing weekend.

Elsewhere, last year’s beaten finalists CSNI made serene progress to the last four with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Cregagh.

The Section One side batted extremely well against their Premier League opponents, posting a total of 173-8 with Mark Johnston (45), Jonny Moore (44) and Jay Hunter (38) all impressing.

Ben Adair (4-32) did the majority of the damage to Cregagh’s middle order with opening bowler Graeme McCarter also collecting figures of 2-33.

In reply, Marc Ellison (63) and Archie Johnston (27) put on 71 for the first wicket before Paddy Beverland added 40.

Morgan Topping (14*) rounded off the innings in style with two fours and a six as CSNI reached their target with five overs to go.

They followed it up with a 27-run Premier League win over Instonians on Sunday at Shaw’s Bridge, with Matthew Foster taking 4-17 to secure a third league win of the season from five matches.

North Down also kept up their title challenge with a seven-wicket victory at Wallace Park against Lisburn on Saturday.

Faiz Fazal (59) and Reinhardt Strydom (52) helped steer Lisburn to 194-7 after they had found themselves in some early trouble with Ruhan Pretorius claiming 4-28 as his stellar season continues.

It wouldn’t be enough for the home side as Daniel Graham (55), Stuart Nelson (42) and Pretorius (42) steered the ship safely home to extend North Down’s record to four wins in five league matches.