Champions Bready start defence at home

The North West cricket fraternity will be hoping for a much kinder spell on the weather front this weekend as teams try again to get their domestic campaigns up and running.

Just one game - Donemana versus Glendermott - survived last Friday night’s cloudburst leaving it something of a false start for all the rest.

Those rescheduled matches are likely to take place next Sunday (May 12th), however that is still to be confirmed by Union administrator David Bradley.

In the meantime then it is straight into the Week two schedule and game-of-the-day could well be at Magheramason, where the reigning champions welcome another former title winner, Strabane.

Peter Gillespie will captain the Red Caps this summer and the batsman who won over 120 caps for Ireland will have to be at his best in 2019 if his side are to figure at the business end of the table.

A middle order that contains Gillespie, his nephew Aaron as well as Ryan Gallagher, Khushpal Singh and overseas player Chathura Peiris ought to be able to find enough runs over the course of the summer to keep the wolves from the door. Whether they can keep the champions bowling attack at bay this weekend however might be another matter, even without Craig Young.

Bready have brought in Marcus Poskitt from Coleraine to strengthen their top order, and they look to have enough about them to prompt a sturdy defence of their crown.

If that is to happen then this is certainly a game that Davy Scanlon’s side needs to be winning.

Andy McBrine and Stuart Thompson have both made the Ireland squad to play England today, meaning their club teams - Donemana and Eglinton - will have to make do without them for this weekends league games.

The Tyrone side were the only one to record a victory on last weekend’s rain-affected opening day, and they will look to back that when up when Coleraine come calling this time.

It turned out to be a fairly bleak mid-winter for the Bannsiders this time, where as well as losing the aforementioned Poskitt, it now appears that some of their senior squad will not be available for the 2019 season.

Stephen Hutchinson has been entrusted with the captain’s armband this year and he no doubt sees consolidation this year as the number one target.

Graham Hume is back as overseas professional which is great news for Hutchinson and indeed the Coleraine club. Hume is a quality player who could well be involved with the North West Warriors this summer, but first and foremost he has a job to do at Sandel Lodge.

Despite the South African’s presence it is very difficult to see beyond a home win in this one.

Thompson’s absence could sting an Eglinton team who have a tricky looking game away at newly-promoted Ballyspallen to negotiate. The Roe Valley side made a number of changes in personnel ahead of their promotion to the top flight, including former Limavady batsman Adam McDaid, who is the new club captain.

Brendon Louw looks a quality signing too and with Graham Kennedy and Mark Averill heading up a more than useful supporting cast, they could pose priblems for most teams.

The Villagers will look to Mike Erlank to lead the way for them, especially with Thompson’s absence compounded by Ross Allen’s move to Brigade, but they too are far from a one-man team.

If they are to get anything from this one, Eglinton will be reliant on the experienced first-teamers in the squad to come up trumps.

The final game of the day could well be the noisiest as near neighbours Glendermott and Brigade clash at the Rectory.

The home side have carried out major renovations to their clubhouse over the winter as they build the club for the future. There’s a real solid structure in place at the Bond Street venue and Gordon Montgomery would happily settle for a year of consolidation in the Premier Division.

They will have to work hard to get anything from a match against the team that most people expect to win the league.

Brigade look to have a real swagger about them this time, and although there have been several false dawns in terms of the title over the past few years, this looks like a real opportunity.

There’s a really good balance to Andy Britton’s team, and the fact that they have kept the entire senior cup-winning squad together from 2018 could well prove to be a major factor.

Glendermott will need to find quite a bit of improvement from that defeat at Donemana on Saturday, and they really do look bang up against it here.

Fixtures

Saturday

Long’s SuperValu Premier Division

Ballyspallen v Eglinton

Bready v Strabane

Donemana v Coleraine

Glendermott v Brigade

Sunday

Sam McConnell Charity T20 finals - The Rectory

Ballyspallen v Newbuildings (12noon)

Bready v Brigade (4pm)