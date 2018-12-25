Chris Higgins returns to Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants are pleased to announce on Christmas Day, the return of star forward Chris Higgins. With the 2018/19 season now past the half-way stage, Higgins rejoins the Giants for his fourth season with the organisation.

Higgins, famously nicknamed the 'Belfast Datsyuk' by the Giants fans for his high skilled play, will once again return to the ice in Belfast bringing back the memories of his electrifying performances at The SSE Arena over the years.

The 32 year old joined the Giants back in 2013 and impressed immediately as he helped the team to the Elite League title in 2013/14 as the Belfast side clinched the trophy with, a record breaking, ten games still to play.

Higgins, a Boston University graduate - where he won the 2008/09 NCAA national championship, has so far posted 63 goals and 108 assists, good for 171 points in 162 games played for the Giants.

Head Coach Adam Keefe on the return of Chris Higgins:

“Chris Higgins was at the top of my list to get back here in Belfast. He has always been the type of player who creates offence all over the ice and makes his line-mates better.”

“I believe Chris has unfinished business here in Belfast. Chris is fit and ready to go & I know the fans will be excited to see the 'Belfast Datsyuk' in action once again.”

Chris Higgins on his fourth season in Belfast:

“I really loved my time in Belfast and the fans always make me feel at home. Putting on the teal jersey and playing in front of the crowd in Belfast is awesome. Retirement was a very tough decision and I always said 'never say never'.”

“I am excited to get back there to meet my new teammates, see some familiar faces, play for Coach Keefe and hopefully bring more trophies back to Belfast.”