Ciara Mageean dominant at Indoor Championships

Ciara Mageean produced another impressive performance to seal victory in the 3,000 metres at the Irish Indoor Championships in Dublin.

It was a dominant victory for the 26-year-old, who finished with nearly 12 seconds to spare from Olympic steeplechaser Michelle Finn as she took the title in nine minutes and 2.57 seconds.

Mageean’s time will now be a a qualifying mark for next month’s European Indoor Championships. The Portaferry athletehas been in an impressive run of form of late. In Athlone on Wednesday Mageean improved her own Irish Indoor 1500m record. That time of 4:06.76 was also way inside the Glasgow 1500m standard and she will be concentrating on the shorter event in Scotland.Mageean set her 3,000m personal best of 8:55.09 indoors in 2015.

Finn Valley’s world junior silver medallist Sommer Lecky was among Saturday’s gold medallists.

The Castlederg youngster jumped 1.86m after being given a strong test by Sli Cualann’s Philippa Rogan who scaled 1.83m.