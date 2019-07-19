CIYMS and CSNI one win away from Challenge Cup final stage

CIYMS will be looking to take one step further in the Gallagher Challenge Cup this year than they managed in 2018 - when they take on CSNI this weekend.

Their semi-final against Waringstown went down to the very last ball last season, with the eventual champions winning by one wicket - but this year CIYMS will be considered the favourites to lift the famous silverware with their star-studded squad.

James Kennedy.

Nigel Jones has had a huge amount of success in this competition over the years, both with CIYMS and during his eight-year spell with Saturday’s opponents.

“We played some very good red ball cricket last year which the league shows,” he said. “In the cups, we played some good cricket but were a little bit hit-and-miss.

“In cup cricket, if you don’t turn up on the day it can be all over and we spoke about being a little bit more clinical and even more focused on the day.

“The boys were gutted to lose off the last ball, but it was a cracking match to watch I’m sure and even to play in.

“Somebody has to lose and the motivation was high to push through that if we got the chance this year.”

Dealing with the pressure of expectation isn’t always easy but Jones opts to look at it from a different perspective.

“Depending on what side of the fence you’re on, some will be saying you have all the pressure because you’re favourites and others will say relax into it, play your cricket and whatever will be, will be,” he added. “That’s very much me and it’s the message I harp on about and the boys are probably sick of hearing it! It’s accepting it and not worrying about what trophy we could win or how far we could go.

“It’s about can we win today and if we can do that, we can relax, have a beer and then it’s on to the next one.

“With that approach, you enjoy every week rather than feeling the pressure.

“You have to enjoy the here and now, and with the team we have, skill isn’t the issue.”

This weekend is made even bigger for CIYMS due to the fact they take on Leinster in their Irish Senior Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Jones, who will be without Mark Adair for both matches due to Ireland commitments, is expecting a massive test.

“It’ll be a challenge,” he said. “Everyone was looking to see who we would get in the next round, and we picked out Leinster and know they’ve two or three key individuals.

“At the end of the day, they are in the All-Ireland so are going to be fighting very hard and we are on their home patch.

“We will have to turn up and make sure we bring that energy we have this year from ball one.

“We are certainly excited for the weekend and know if we turn up and play our cricket then we should be taking care of results.”

There is a sense of unfinished business for CSNI heading into Saturday at Belmont.

Having reached the final last year, James Kennedy’s side were ultimately beaten by Waringstown after a record-breaking 145* from opener Adam Dennison helped the Villagers to a six-wicket triumph.

They now have a big chance to get back into the showpiece event at The Green on August 2.

“There were so many things that went on at the cup final last year and it just left you wanting another crack at it,” he said. “It was an incredible day. When you think about how well ‘Denny’ batted to chase down what was a great effort from ‘Elly’ (Marc Ellison) in the first place and then with ‘Grum’s’ (Graeme McCarter) illness you just felt like things were conspiring against us, as well as Waringstown played and deserved to win.

“We would love another crack at it but are under no illusions that this is a tough game and then whoever wins the other semi-final will be a difficult final too.”

CSNI and CIYMS met in the Robinson Services Premier League last weekend, with the former bowled out for just 85 at Stormont as CI collected their 20th consecutive league victory.

“Although they played extremely well against us, we were very poor and in no way did ourselves justice at all,” he added. “We were very disappointed in ourselves and our performances coming out of the game.

“It’s a good chance to set the record straight immediately.”

They are also coming off an Irish Senior Cup quarter-final loss to Pembroke on Monday, where Andre Malan (109*) scored yet another century and the South African has arguably been even more impressive in 2019 than his debut campaign last year.

“He is a brilliant cricketer and brilliant competitor with both bat and ball,” Kennedy said of the overseas professional. “What he adds to us is phenomenal, but that is what you expect from your professional and we are fortunate to have a great one on and off the pitch.

“He hasn’t let us down in any way and even if he has a bad day with the bat, he can have a major bearing with the ball or vice versa.”

Last year marked Kennedy’s first Challenge Cup final, having spent the majority of his NCU career with Ballymena before making the switch to CSNI. He still considers it the ‘pinnacle’ of cricket in this area.

“This is the one that I think every player of my generation would love to win,” he said. “Some of the younger lads are into the Twenty20 and love that whole opportunity.

“When I was growing up, the big one was the Challenge Cup, for me, always the pinnacle.”