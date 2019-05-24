CIYMS’ Nigel Jones wary of North County threat in Irish Senior Cup

It is no secret how much CIYMS want to win their maiden Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup crown in 2019 and they will kick that quest off against North County at Belmont tomorrow.

The two teams met at the same stage last season where CIYMS ran out comfortable victors by a margin of 117 runs thanks to a century from Chris Dougherty and four wickets from Nigel Jones.

Jones will lead his men into the clash on the back of four consecutive league victories but is aware they will have to be at their best against dangerous Leinster opposition.

“There is no secret that this is a big focus for us this season,” he said.

“We want to put our best foot forward in these games and this is why you play. It is always nice to play opposition outside of your Union that you aren’t familiar with and in a cup with so much history.

“It’s one that CIYMS haven’t had their hands on and we are determined this year to give it a crack.

“We can only do that by winning the game in front of us and we will have to be focused come Saturday.”

Overseas professional Obus Pienaar has wasted no time in settling back into life in the NCU by hitting 101* on debut against Lisburn and followed it up with a half-century against Muckamore.

“He has been brilliant on and off the park,” added Jones.

“He has fit really well into the changing room, is a lovely guy and the boys have gelled really quickly with him. He is very passionate about us doing well.

“We have had a busy spell here with the T20 matches so we haven’t got to train as much as we would like.

“Most players would enjoy just playing matches, but the thing about that is sometimes you don’t get the opportunity to work on a few things or getmthe volume of batting and bowling.

“On match days, Obus has been fantastic and has shown his class already. He has been able to adapt to the pitches quickly and that’s great to see.”

All-rounder Jacob Mulder has also had a big role to play in the current campaign with his 36 against North Down helping see CIYMS over the line and he also picked up four wickets for the Emerging Knights on Sunday.

“Jacob can be a destructive batsman coming in at that stage and equally at times doesn’t give himself enough time to get into the innings,” said Jones.

“He is keen to get on with it and can sometimes cough up a soft dismissal. He knows himself that he has the quality.

“When he has the batsman head on he can be very dangerous for us either pushing the game on or seeing us across the line.”

“With the ball, he has been very pleasing of late. You can tell when he’s bowling in the last club game or two that he is starting to get some form.

“He compliments Obus and James Cameron-Dow really well in the spin attack and we are working now to see if we can get Ted Britton back into the equation at some point.

“Jacob has been a big part of things so far and it was great to see him do well for the Emerging Knights on Sunday.”

l Jack Tector hit a masterful century ably assisted in a 182-run second wicket partnership by Andrew Balbirnie that led the Lightning to a comfortable bonus point victory away to the Warriors yesterday.

Tector’s 110 came off 141 deliveries and included 13 fours and just one six while Ireland’s Balbirnie was in fine form.