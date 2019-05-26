CIYMS see off North County as John Matchett and Obus Pienaar set the scoring standard

Destructive half-centuries from John Matchett and Obus Pienaar helped secure easy progression for CIYMS into the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup second round with a seven-wicket victory against North County at Belmont on Saturday.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, North County got off to a flying start and were 55-1 after 10 overs having comfortably dealt with the pace of Allen Coulter and Mark Adair.

The Leinster side made serene progress to 111-1 before Nigel Jones struck to remove overseas professional Yassar Cook for 43 and that was the moment that the wheels began to fall off for County, who lost nine wickets for 100 runs to crumble to 211 all out.

Matchett got the chase off to a flying start on what was a brilliant batting track and even when he lost opening partner Chris Dougherty and captain Jones in quick succession, he continued on in attacking fashion and brought his 50 up in the 15th over.

Pienaar would also reach his half-century and that was the moment he upped the run-rate by slapping two huge sixes to round out the 29th over and leave CIYMS requiring just 35 to win.

The 22-year-old Matchett was more than deserving of a century but fell five runs short when he was caught behind off the bowling of Singh and it was left to Pienaar (81*) to see CIYMS home.

At one stage it looked like the home team would be chasing a target in the range of 280, and captain Jones gave praise to his side for showing the character to fight back.

“It is pleasing after that first 10 overs or so where we coughed up a few bad balls, which the boys knew themselves,” he said. “With the way the track was playing and the shorter boundary we were thinking 280 or more potentially.

“We started the pull the run-rate back and credit to the spinners who did a great job to finish things off.

“North County fell away in the end and we were able to chase 212 down with 16 overs to spare.”

Matchett looked in control and was playing some glorious strokes during his 92-ball innings which contained 14 fours and one six, and Jones believes there is no one better to watch in full flow in their star-studded squad.

“John has played some fantastic innings for us over the past couple of years,” he added. “He has one hundred next to his name and I know he is pretty gutted that he missed out there because it was deserving of a hundred.

“There is no-one better to watch in our team - no matter what names we have.

“If John gets going, it is good to watch and it was a great knock from the young man.”

Important games will come thick and fast now for CIYMS will a trip to Lisburn in the Challenge Cup this weekend before the second round of the Irish Cup on June 16.

“We know that when you get into June and July that it’s the business part of the season,” said Jones. “The early part of the season is about getting underway with the league, getting through the first round like we have and now the big games are coming.

“It’s good to see everyone is in form. All the batters have done something and the bowlers are starting to come together.”

TALKING POINTS

1: CIYMS much more than just a star-studded team

CIYMS have arguably the best squad in Irish club cricket this season but their victory over North County was about much more than that.

The Leinster side were cruising at 111-1 at Belmont on Saturday and looked like setting a total in the region of 300, but the character and skill shown by the NCU Premier League champions under pressure was superb and deserves credit.

Nigel Jones made the much-needed breakthrough when he dismissed County’s overseas professional Yassar Cook for 43 and you could tell how much that meant with the celebration that followed before the visitors crumbled to 211 all out.

2: NCU cricket is in a brilliant spot

Looking at the results in the Irish Senior Cup on Saturday it is hard not to be impressed by the standard of cricket that clubs in the NCU are currently playing. Plus, in the National Cup, all five of the Section One clubs that entered will be in the hat for the second round.

3: Graeme McCarter might just be the best bowler in the NCU

Admittedly I had this thought a couple of weeks ago so it isn’t revolving around this weekend’s action, but his 3-18 from nine overs in CSNI’s seven-wicket victory against Coleraine just reaffirmed my feeling.

The 26-year-old doesn’t possess rapid pace but his skill gets the ball to move off the surface and the more you watch him the more you can’t help but be impressed.

He picked up four wickets against North Down in the opening league game and bowled well early on against Waringstown before James McCollum and Greg Thompson took the game away from CSNI and this could be the season where we see him towards the top of the wicket-taking pile.

McCarter is in the Northern Knights squad for matches against the North West Warriors at his home pitch of Stormont this week and it will be interesting to see how he gets on after impressing on the recent trip to La Manga.

Add in his middle-order batting capabilities and it is clear that he will have a big role to play if CSNI are to pick up any silverware in 2019.

4: Haseeb Azam will take plenty of wickets this season

Azam arrived at Waringstown with big shoes to fill after the impact made by Shaheen Khan over recent seasons but the early signs suggest that he is going to excel on the bowling front.

Watching him bowl against Carrickfergus in the Twenty20 Cup on Thursday night showed that he is able to adapt his bowling to different conditions and formats, and just like the aforementioned McCarter, he isn’t counting on express pace but lets the ball do the talking when it pitches.

Khan had a knack of stepping up with big performances in the most important matches and they are coming thick and fast now for Waringstown with Challenge Cup and Irish Senior Cup fixtures in the next few weeks, and they will be hoping Azam will be able to make a big impact.

He hasn’t been able to showcase his batting abilities just yet but undoubtedly that will come and it’s going to be exciting to see what he will produce in the key moments for a club always at the latter end of competitions.

5: Is this the strongest year of professionals in some time?

When you look at every squad, each overseas professional is making a huge impact - which is something you would expect, but the quality of those eight Premier Leaguer players is astounding.

Andre Malan is an absolute run machine for CSNI and has just continued on from his blistering 2018 form while North Down’s Ruhan Pretorius hit yet another half-century on Friday night to secure a Twenty20 Cup win at The Green.

Jacques Snyman and Faiz Fazal were two newcomers to the NCU with Carrickfergus and Lisburn respectively and both hit big Irish Cup centuries this weekend while the aforementioned Azam is going to be a tricky customer with the ball.

Obus Pienaar is a delight to watch and he smashed 74 not out to see CIYMS over the line against North County to add to a century he scored on debut against Lisburn.

Fahad Iqbal at Muckamore is building on a great 2018 campaign and he will have to lead from the front over the next couple of weeks if the Moylena side are to start climbing the table.

We haven’t got to see the best of Instonians’ Murray Commins yet but by all accounts he is a superb batsman and will be one to watch as the Northern Knights take on the North West Warriors this week.

The quality in the Premier League has hit a new level in 2019 and it is set to be the most competitive competition in quite some time.