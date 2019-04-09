Colin Turkington has tough start to campaign

Colin Turkington has opened his 2019 BTCC points account after a challenging but promising debut weekend for the new BMW 3 Series.

Hampered by winter like weather and cold track temperatures, the entire BTCC field faced tricky conditions in which to get to grips with their machinery.

And despite a superb qualifying performance, the Team BMW driver was unlucky in the opening races with tyre strategy going against him.

It was the third race of the day when Turkington finally found himself on the right tyre and from here he moved through the field from 14th to 5th securing fastest lap along the way.

A super points scoring result seen the defending champion hint at the potential of what is come, as he seeks to dial the car in so he can properly engage with it.

The Team BMW driver insists so much more is yet to come from the package once he gets time to engineer the car a direction that suits his driving style.

“It certainly wasn’t the weekend of results I was hoping for following our impressive pace in qualifying on Saturday, but overall a hugely exciting and promising sign of what is yet to come from the new 3 Series.

“For it’s debut race weekend after only the bare minimum of testing, the potential of the new car is something quite exciting indeed!

“ I haven’t quite had the rub of the green just yet, but this isn’t something that concerns me too much. The car is fast out of the box but i just need some time to tailor it to my driving style.

“All we need is patience and some testing. Once we get it speaking my language the results will come.

“I’m delighted for the Team that the car they’ve created has become a BTCC race winner already, and they deserve all the positivity that brings.

“What has been achieved in this short space of time is nothing short of extraordinary. I am pleased,” said Turkington.