Colin Turkington still in British Touring Car Championship mix

Colin Turkington dropped back one place in the Championship standings on Sunday evening following a difficult weekend at Snetterton.

Despite a successful two-day test and positive signs on Saturday, the weather blew against Team BMW on race day with wet and slippery conditions.

Arriving with 75kgs of success ballast as Championship leader, expectations were in check for race 1 following qualifying, but hopes were high for the second and third race.

As with all good plans the variables remain a threat, and with the weather turning for race day, new preparations were required overnight before the rainfall. Easily the wettest event of the season so far, the start for race one was tainted with poor visibility and difficult track position as Colin struggled to make progress with the RWD car. Despite a race long battle to move forwards he eventually finished one place back in 15th position.

Race two ended on lap 1 after falling victim to other incidents around him. Heavy impact on the right rear broke a wishbone resulting in eventual retirement.

With double points on offer for the ‘diamond double’, tension was building up and down the pit lane. It was easy to see the impact a non-score would have on championship hopes and following the difficult day Team BMW was enduring, it was important to regroup and reset.

Starting P8 Colin became locked into an intense 21 lap battle for sixth place with unrelenting rivals. Suffering heavy damage from early contact, it was Turkington’s determination and resolve that got him across the line in P6 inside his battered and bruised BMW.

Despite significant chunks of bodywork absent, the resilience of the BMW 1 series and it’s pilot was nothing short of inspiring. Typically unfazed by the rollercoaster weekend, Turkington maintains that the challenges of the BTCC are what makes the success all the sweeter.

He said: “I’m mentally prepared for the challenges of this series and more determined than ever to achieve that third crown no matter how difficult it may be.”