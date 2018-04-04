COMMONWEALTH GAMESL Caroline O’Hanlon named as Team NI flagbearer for opening ceremony

Team Northern Ireland has announced Netball’s Caroline O’Hanlon as flagbearer for the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony in the Carrara Stadium. on the Gold Coast.

The Larkfield and Manchester Thunder centre joins the list of previous flag bearers which includes leading figures of NI sport such as NICGC Patron Dame Mary Peters.

It will be a busy time for O@Hanlon in Gold Coast as she mixes flag bearer duties with her role as captain of the Netball squad in what is her second Commonwealth Games following Glasgow 2014.

Netball honours have included two Nations Cup titles and four NI Premier league titles and recent qualification for next year’s World Cup in Liverpool ensures that O’Hanlon will continue to challenge herself against the world’s best beyond this Commonwealth Games tournament which opens against hosts Australia tomorrow night.

In addition to an outstanding netball career and her work as a doctor, O’Hanlon has been one of Ireland’s leading Gaelic footballers over the last decade winning three All Star awards and being named Ladies Gaelic Footballer of the Year in 2014.

This versatility and durability also saw her named as NI Sportswoman of the Year in 2010.

TeamNI has 90 athletes competing at Gold Coast 2018 across 13 different sports and the flagbearer is often seen as the leader who pulls those athletes together in the quest for success.