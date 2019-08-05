‘Concrete pillar’ accident leads to Carl Frampton fight blow

Carl Frampton’s scheduled weekend fight in America with Emmanuel Dominguez has been cancelled in dramatic and bizarre circumstances.

The Belfast-born former two-weight World champion was set for a return to the ring under the Top Rank banner in Philadelphia on Saturday before the non-boxing related injury resulted in reports of two broken bones in his left hand.

ESPN reported that, according to Top Rank’s Carl Moretti, Frampton ‘was hanging out in the lobby of the fight hotel when a concrete pillar fell through a curtain and smashed into a table that Frampton had his hands on’.

“It is obviously one of the freakiest accidents you can come up with,” Moretti said on the ESPN website. “In all my years in boxing, broken hands are a common thing after sparring or hitting a heavy bag, but it is not usual that a concrete pillar lands on a boxer’s hand.

“I got an incident report from the front desk of the hotel and saw pictures.

“It’s just incredible. You can’t make this s--- up, nor would you want to.

“Carl is extremely disappointed. He was looking forward to the fight. Everything was going great, and then this.

“I’ve heard of slipping and sliding punches but not concrete pillars. This is a new one for all us.”

Frampton had earlier used Twitter to comment: “It’s fight week now, training done, time to focus on the fight!”

The fight was scheduled to mark a return by Frampton following last December’s loss to Josh Warrington.