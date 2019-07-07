Cormac Sharvin pick of the Irish Open home field at Lahinch

It wasn’t the spectacular finish he wanted but a level par 71 saw Cormac Sharvin end the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch GC as the leading Irish player.

The Ardglass golfer finished the tournament on nine under par and collected the biggest cheque of his career, in excess of £80,000.

For a golfer struggling to make his way on the Challenge Tour, the financial rewards could make all the difference as looks to build on his strong display.

“It’s obviously a bit of comfort, I always like to have a caddie, so that helps me get a caddie from now on,” said the 26-year-old. “Caddies are expensive, but I don’t have to worry about that side of things. It’s a big help for sure.

“Obviously to compete with the best in the world is going to give me confidence going forward. In terms of my mindset, it’s something that I’ve worked really hard on the last year or so, and to see it hold up on the biggest stage is great.”

Calm and composed throughout the week, there was some signs of frustration at the end with ‘mistakes’ scuppering his chances of securing a place in The Open Championship.

“I didn’t play much differently to what I have done in the first three days. I just got off to a bad start,” he added. “I managed to pull it back and then just missed it a couple of times on the wrong side at the start of the back nine and made a few bogeys.

“I felt like I fought back pretty well from the start and handled myself pretty well out there today. I think that shows the work I’ve done off the course in terms of staying patient and not letting shots get me down.

“I just tried to stay really patient and take the next shot as it came. I got unlucky a few times today and I tried to concentrate on the next shot and I think I’ve done that really well.

“I think it’s a great step for me to get top 15 on The Challenge Tour. If I can compete with the best in the world, I mean, I can definitely win on The Challenge Tour.

“I already had huge confidence about getting my card this year. This is only going to add to that and hopefully I can get off The Challenge Tour as soon as possible and get out competing with these guys.”