Craig Breen and Paul Nagle win West Cork International Rally

For the second time in five weeks, Waterford rally ace Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle were the crew to beat as they drove their Ford Fiesta to victory in the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork International Rally.

Just as in Galway last month, their closest challengers were Ulster pair Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble in another Fiesta, who were 22 seconds behind after two days of stages.

With Tom Cave and James Morgan the best of the British Championship contenders after some fantastic action.

They finished third overall in their Hyundai i20, another 15 seconds down, with current British champion Matt Edwards fourth.

Former World Rally Championship contender Mikko Hirvonen won the National Rally in a Ford Escort.

But Cavan’s Gary Kiernan put up a terrific performance in a similar car, leading the Finnish superstar until he was forced to retire from the lead due to mechanical problems as their luck ran out with just two stages still to complete.