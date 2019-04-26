Lisburn will return to the Robinson Services Premier League on Saturday after one season away when they take on Instonians at Shaws Bridge.

Following a disappointing 2017 campaign, the Wallace Park outfit were relegated after winning just two matches, but they immediately bounced back after lifting the Section One title on the final day of last season.

They have made two brilliant signings in the form of overseas professional Faiz Fazal and former Irish international Reinhardt Strydom.

Fazal also has international experience to his name having hit 65* in his only appearance for India against Zimbabwe in 2016.

“Faiz arrived on Wednesday and seems to be a very nice guy. He was down at practice and he looked top quality there,” said captain Adam Berry.

“Reinhardt arrives on Friday afternoon so both will be available for Saturday.

“They both add a lot of experience which is good because we still have quite a young team. It’s great for me because Faiz is vice-captain of his team back home and Reinhardt has so much experience. They will be two really good guys to pick their brains and I’m sure they are going to help everyone on and off the field.”

Berry is keen to avoid making the same mistakes that resulted in their relegation two years ago, and feels the two new recruits could make the difference.

“The year that we went down there were a lot of narrow games that we came out on the wrong side of,” he added. “If you get your chance, you just have to take it and make the most of the opportunities we get in those tight situations. The two guys we have brought in will hopefully make the difference.

“It is a very competitive league and it’s going to be hard to win games, but we have to put our best foot forward, play well and hopefully the rest takes care of itself.”

Another team that will be playing in a higher division is Templepatrick, who were promoted from Section Two after a historic treble-winning season for the club.

“After an incredible 2018 season, I am very excited for our squad to be back competing in Section One,” said Ross Bryans.

“We have pretty much the same squad that performed so well last year, and with that comes great cohesion, and I am excited for the season ahead.”