CRICKET: Ireland beaten by The White Ferns in One-Day International

The New Zealand White Ferns have gone 1-0 up against Ireland Women in the three-match Women’s One-Day International series in Dublin, in the process hitting a world record team total for the ODI format (for women or men).

Following on from their unbroken 142-run partnership in the recent WT20I between these sides on Wednesday, Suzie Bates and opening partner Jess Watkin dominated the Irish bowling again putting on 172 runs for the first stand.

Bates’ attacking flair was on full display scoring at a strike rate of over 150 throughout.

The crowd sensed that only a special piece of cricket skill would break the partnership, and indeed that came to pass. Watkin, on 62 pulled a ball towards the square-leg boundary where Rachel Delaney took a low catch.

Maddy Green joined her skipper and the pair proceeded to put on 116 runs from 67 balls.

Then Bates, after just bringing up her 150 was stumped by wicketkeeper Mary Waldron.

Bates’ tally of 151 (off 94 balls) was her second highest innings in this format and the 10th century of her international career. During her innings she also created New Zealand cricket history by surpassing Debbie Hockley as New Zealand’s highest run scorer in Women’s ODIs.

Green continued on before eventually falling at 121 off 77 balls.

The final New Zealand total of 491-4 from 50 overs represented the record highest team score in ODI history (women or men).

The Ireland response got off to a shaky start losing both openers, Waldron and Una Raymond-Hoey, early to the pace of 21-year old Hannah Rowe.

Lewis and captain Laura Delany set about restoring stability but Ireland’s innings finished at 144-9 from 35.3 overs.

Ireland Head Coach Aaron Hamilton said: “It was a tough day. I think they really saw what it was like to play international cricket today.”

The thing the team can take out of today is how one of the top sides in the world are so consistent, and that they keep going right to the end. It’s something that we could learn from.”

“We have the day off tomorrow – we’ve told them to have a think about the performance over night, then forget about it. We’ve got to be more consistent with the ball. As I said, we have a young group but if we can become more consistent and take our chances, then we’ll come out of this fine.”